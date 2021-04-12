No meals will be served on domestic flights that are under two hours to minimise the risk of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday, reported PTI. The order will come into effect from Thursday.

Airlines can serve pre-packaged meals with disposable cutlery and plates on flights longer than two hours. “Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service,” the aviation ministry’s order said. “The servicing of in-flight meals to be staggered among the adjacent seats as far as possible.”

However, there are no curbs on in-flight meals on international flights as of now.

India on Monday reported 1,68,912 new cases of the coronavirus as the country witnessed another highest single-day count. With this, India now has the second-highest number of infections globally, just behind the United States.

When scheduled domestic flights resumed on May 25 after the coronavirus lockdown last year, on-board meal services were allowed under certain conditions. Initially, meal services were suspended on domestic flights, while on international flights only pre-packed cold meals and snacks were being served depending on the flight duration. In August, airlines were allowed to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.