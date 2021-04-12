A look at the headlines right now:

EC bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours: She was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct by asking voters to allegedly attack central security forces and for urging Muslims to vote against BJP. Sputnik-V vaccine approved for emergency use in India by expert committee, say reports: Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had sought approval for the vaccine. CBI summons Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday: On March 20, former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in the city. India reports 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, infection tally now the second-highest globally: Maharashtra postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid surge in cases, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation suspended onboard meals on domestic flights shorter than two hours. ‘TMC has been wiped out in half the elections,’ claims Modi at election rally: The prime minister accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central security forces. As thousands gather for Kumbh Mela, police claim stampede may occur if Covid rules are enforced: Even as India reported a record daily tally of 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath by the river Ganges. Gauhati HC sets aside Assam tribunal order declaring a man a ‘foreigner’: Establishing lineage from people who resided or have been residing in India before March 24, 1971, is crucial to enroll in the National Register of Citizens. ‘Central forces should have killed 8, not 4, in Sitalkuchi,’ says BJP’s Rahul Sinha: Sinha, who is contesting polls from Habra constituency in Bengal, said the security personnel responded appropriately and warned of similar action in future. Nizamuddin Markaz cannot have limited devotees when no other religious place has such cap, rules Delhi HC: The Delhi Waqf Board had appealed to the High Court to ease restrictions on the premises where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held last year. Retail inflation in March rose to 5.52%, industrial output shrunk 3.6% in February: The contraction in industrial production came amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.