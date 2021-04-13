Activist and actor Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications, PTI reported. Chaitanya Tamhane, the director of Court confirmed the development to the news agency. Sathidar was in his early sixties.

Sathidar was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, The Indian Express reported.

“He passed away around 3 am in the hospital,” Tamhane told PTI. “He had Covid-19 and was on ventilator. It is an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in. He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I have met.”

Sathidar was an active participant in the Ambedkarite movement in Maharashtra and held the post of convenor of the Indian People’s Theatre Association.

In the 2015 Marathi legal drama Court, Sathidar played the role of Narayan Kamble, a poet-activist who was accused of abetting the suicide of a manual scavenger through one of his folk songs.

Many activists and Sathidar’s colleagues paid their tributes and expressed their condolences on Tuesday.

#ViraSathidar, the activist poet in #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #Court (he was a poet and activist in real life as well) has died due to Covid. In his honor we should all watch #Court again. pic.twitter.com/whM9RQgrbI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 13, 2021

Shocked to learn that we lost Vira Sathidar, revolutionary street theatre activist, singer, writer, poet, actor, to Covid-19. This is a huge loss. Many of you may know him from his performance as lead actor in "Court" (2015). https://t.co/fuuTFdaZBq — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 13, 2021