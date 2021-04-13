The big news: Section 144 in Maharashtra from Wednesday amid Covid crisis, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign vaccines, and Mamata Banerjee staged a silent dharna to protest against EC’s ban order.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Stricter curbs in Maharashtra from 8 pm on Wednesday for 15 days, announces CM: Uddhav Thackeray also sought the air force’s help to tackle oxygen supply shortage in the state.
- Centre fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign vaccines amid surge in cases: Sputnik V got the DCGI’s approval; meanwhile, the Centre claimed the problem was not of vaccine shortages but of planning.
- Mamata Banerjee stages dharna in Kolkata to protest against EC’s 24-hour campaign ban: Rajnath Singh castigated Banerjee and said her conduct was unbecoming of a CM.
- Goa Forward Party quits NDA, cites BJP government’s ‘anti-Goan policies’: The Goa Forward Party chief wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the National Democratic Alliance has ‘miserably failed’ the people of Goa.
- India reports 1,61,736 new coronavirus cases, nearly 81% of them in 10 states: More than 40 lakh people were vaccinated on Monday.
- Kerala minister KT Jaleel resigns after state Lokayukta finds him guilty of nepotism: On April 9, the anti-corruption body said that Jaleel ‘misused’ his powers to appoint a family member in State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.
- At Kumbh Mela, 102 test positive for Covid, top police official says it isn’t a super-spreader event: Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reduced night curfew timing, CM cited festive celebrations.
- Scania audit confirms Nitin Gadkari received luxury bus from Swedish firm for personal use, say reports: Last month, the Union minister had denied allegations that the bus was given to him as a bribe to win contracts in seven Indian states.
- New York stock exchange removes Adani Ports from index due to links with Myanmar military: The group was reportedly paying over Rs 225 crore to the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation in ‘land lease fees’ for a port in Yangon.
- Japan to dump over 1 million tonnes of Fukushima nuclear plant water into sea: China called the decision ‘extremely irresponsible’.