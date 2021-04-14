Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state government had approached the neighbouring states for medical oxygen supply, but they were not able to help because of its increased demand, PTI reported.

“We have approached all the neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to supply oxygen for medical purpose, but owing to their own rising demand, these states have expressed their inability to supply oxygen,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai. “Hence, Maharashtra needs to reduce its wastage and work on fixing its leakages [wherever found].”

Medical-grade oxygen is used in the treatment of critical coronavirus patients as well as cases of respiratory diseases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that there was a shortage of medical oxygen in the state. He had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy the Indian Air Force to deliver oxygen tanks.

On Monday, the health minister had said that the state was using its entire oxygen supply for medical purpose because of the rising coronavirus cases, reported Mumbai Mirror. He also said that plants in Maharashtra were producing 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen per day.

The demand for oxygen is expected to climb up to 1,500 to 1,600 metric tonnes every day, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said.

Maharasthra is the worst-hit by the pandemic in India. On Tuesday, Maharashtra registered 60,212 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 35,19,208 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, reported PTI. The toll climbed by 281 to 58,526. There are 5,93,042 active cases in the state.

Amid the alarming rise in cases, Thackeray announced a slew of fresh restrictions in the state. There will be a ban on gatherings of more than four people across the state and only essential services will be allowed to operate. Restaurants can only offer takeaways and home delivery.

Thackeray described the new order as “janata curfew” or self-imposed people’s curfew, instead of a lockdown. The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday for 15 days.