Coronavirus: India reports over 2 lakh new cases, more than 1,000 deaths in a day
India on Thursday reported over 2 lakh new coronavirus cases – a record high since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the fifth straight day when India has recorded over 1.5 lakh new cases and the ninth consecutive day of over 1 lakh cases.
The country now has 1,40,74,564 cases. The toll jumped by 1,038 to 1,73,123.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.80 crore people and killed 29,71,181 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
9.50 am: Meanwhile, India’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan raises concern about the double mutant variant of the coronavirus found in the country, reports the Hindustan Times.
“It’s reasonable to say that the variant is of concern because it has been found in a significant number of people,” he tells the newspaper. “And it’s not just because it’s been found in a certain number of people but we know that these particular mutations have [also] got physiological effects on our context.”
Last month, the Centre had said that the double mutant variant and “variants of concern” had been detected in 18 states in India. It said that the mutations were found in 15%-20% of the analysed infected samples from Maharashtra but did not link the variant with the second wave.
9.49 am: Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel tells News18 that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will continue in India till May-end and the number of new daily cases may rise to about 3 lakh.
“What is really scary is the rate at which cases are increasing,” he tells News18. “If you look at the growth in active cases, that’s about 7% per day. That’s a very high rate of increase. Unfortunately, if this rate keeps on, we will be looking at somewhere around 3 lakh cases per day. And this is what some modellers are suggesting.”
9.45 am: India has vaccinated 11,44,93,238 people so far against the coronavirus, according to the government data.
9.30 am: India, which is severely affected by the second wave of the pandemic, reports 2,00,739 new coronavirus cases in a day. This is the highest ever rise in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
The country now has 1,40,74,564 total cases. With 1,038 deaths, the toll has risen to 1,73,123. As many as 1,24,29,564 people have recovered from the infection.
9.15 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the coronavirus pandemic should be declared as a natural calamity and State Disaster Response Fund must be used to provide benefits to those affected, reports The Indian Express.
“Though the pandemic is a calamity, it is yet to be defined as a natural calamity,” Thackeray says. “So, individual benefits cannot be given as per the existing system.” He added that treating the pandemic as a natural calamity is a policy decision to be taken at the national level and the Centre has to take a call on it.”
9.09 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blames the Bharatiya Janata Party for rising coronavirus cases in the state, reports NDTV. “Where were you all these days,” she asks, without naming the saffron party. “You have brought Covid and run away. We had cured everything. If they had given the vaccination to all the people in time, then there would be no new cases of Covid.”
9.05 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today as the city stuggles to contain the new wave of the pandemic.
Hospitals and graveyards are running out of space fast in Delhi due to the massive surge in cases, NDTV reports. Mohammad Shamim, the caretaker of Delhi’s biggest graveyard near ITO, says, “From one or two bodies a day, it is now 17 bodies daily. In the last five days, the condition has deteriorated. We only have space for 90 more. If situation continues like this, then in the next 10 days, we will run out of space.”
A look at developments from Wednesday:
- India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections – the highest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The overall case count rose to 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 more deaths in 24 hours, the toll went up to 1,72,085. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease.
- The Central Board of Secondary exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and the Class 12 exams have been postponed, the government announced amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India.
- The Centre decided to ramp up the production of Remdesivir, the antiviral drug used for coronavirus treatment, and reduce its price amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
- Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases. Despite this, voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in Uttar Pradesh for the panchayat elections.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government had approached its neighbouring states for medical oxygen supply, but they were not able to help because of its increased demand.
- The All India People’s Science Network, a national federation of science movements, called on the Centre to oppose “misguided vaccine nationalism”, amid demands to stop the export of doses in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.