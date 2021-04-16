The Election Commission on Friday banned political rallies and public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am amid the rising coronavirus cases. The poll panel also increased the silence period for campaigning from 48 hours to 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, the poll panel called an all-party meeting in Kolkata after the Calcutta High Court sought its response on the actions and steps taken on Covid-19 safety protocols during the poll campaign. Political parties assured their full cooperation to the Election Commission in adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Four phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections have already taken place. The remaining rounds are scheduled to take place on April 17, 22, 26 and 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

On Thursday, West Bengal recorded more than 6,700 new coronavirus cases. Coronavirus cases are surging across India. The country recorded over 2 lakh new coronavirus cases on Thursday and Friday – a record high since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. India’s toll rose to 1,74,308 with 1,185 deaths, the highest since September 19.

Despite this, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been addressing massive rallies and roadshows without masks. Experts have also warned that religious gatherings and the farmers’ protest will be super-spreaders of the coronavirus.