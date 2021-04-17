Four members of the Sikh community were among those killed in a shooting incident at a FedEx warehouse in United States’ Indianapolis city on Thursday night (local time), the New York Times reported. The police have identified the victims as Amarjeet Johal (66), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh (68), Amarjit Sekhon (48).

At least eight people were killed and several injured in the incident. The police had said that the gunman was believed to have killed himself after the incident. He was not included in the toll.

Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who identified himself as a leader of the local Sikh community, told Reuters that he had spoken to the families of those killed. He said the FedEx operations center near the city’s international airport was known for providing employment to older members of the Sikh community.

Komal Chohan, a law student, told the news agency that Amarjeet Johal was her grandmother and several of her other relatives who worked at the FedEx facility were “traumatised”. Earlier, Chohan tweeted a photo of Johal, offering her condolences.

AMARJEET KAUR JOHAL you deserved so much better than this 🕊 rest in paradise pic.twitter.com/2cY4kzHqVR — Komal (@yourlawyerkomal) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Police have identified 19-year old Brandon Scott Hole as the the suspected gunman, the New York Times reported. FedEx confirmed that he was a former employee. Hole’s mother had told law enforcement officials that he might try to commit “suicide by cop”. “Suicide by cop” is a term used by law enforcement officers to describe an incident in which an individual engages in life-threatening and criminal behaviour to provoke officers to shoot in self defence, or to protect civilians.

He was also interviewed by an official of the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation. After Hole was reported to the law enforcement in March last year, authorities put him on an “immediate detention mental health temporary hold”, Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Indianapolis, told the New York Times.

Several mass shootings have happened in the US in past few weeks. On March 31, four people, including a nine-year-old boy, were shot dead in southern California. A week earlier, 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting incident in Colorado. On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in shootings at spas in Georgia.