Coronavirus: India reports record 2,61,500 new cases, 1,501 deaths in a day
The prime minister chaired a meeting on Saturday night as the second wave of pandemic is straining health infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed top central government officials to set up temporary hospitals and isolation centres for patients amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in India. Despite reports of shortages of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and vaccination doses, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has allowed religious gatherings and election rallies to continue.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1.45 crore after 2,34,692 new cases were reported on Saturday. This was the sharpest-ever daily jump in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 1,341 deaths, the toll stood at 1,75,649.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.96 crore people and killed over 3 million since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.95 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
9.25 am: India reports 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases in a record rise in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country now has 1,47,88,109 total cases. The toll increases by 1,501 to 1,77,150. As many as 1,28,09,643 people have recovered from the infection so far. India has 18,01,316 active cases of the virus.
9.20 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for lack of health infrastructure in the state to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. He shares a letter from a doctor at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, seeking permission from authorities to be relieved from his duty because of lack of oxygen supply in the hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.
“This is the false development of Nitish Kumar,” tweets Yadav. “The superintendent of NMCH Hospital, Patna, has requested to be relieved of his work charge due to lack of oxygen. You just imagine the situation. The chief minister did not answer questions in the past 16 years. What is that 16? CM will not accept his mistake even if he remains in the chair for 1600 years.”
9.15 am: Authorities in Mumbai have asked people involved in essential services to use colour-coded stickers to limit vehicular movement during the coronavirus crisis, reports PTI.
“The use of the red, green and yellow stickers has been introduced to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to control the spread of the virus,” says city Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.
Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to use red stickers. Vehicles involved in transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will use green stickers. Meanwhile, civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments have to place yellow stickers on their vehicles.
9.12 am: France will impose a 10-day quarantine on passengers coming from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa due to rising concerns about variants of the coronavirus, reports AFP. Only flights from Brazil have been suspended until at least next Friday.
9.07 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges the Centre’s “mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth” is killing lakhs of people. “We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy and income support to contain this virus and related damage,” Gandhi adds.
9.04 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says four sites in the state were cleared for setting up oxygen plants but his government was awaiting final permission from the Centre since last year, NDTV reports. “I wrote to Union Minister Piyush Goyal about this,” he adds. “This is a problem.”
8.58 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claims there is no shortage of vaccines in the country.
“The Total Consumption of vaccines so far (wastage included) has been approximately 12,57,18,000 against the 14,15,00,000 doses provided by the Centre to the States,” the government says. “About 1.58 crore doses are still available with the States while another 1,16,84,000 are in pipeline, to be delivered by next week. Stocks of every small state are replenished after 7 days. For big states, the time period is 4 days.”
8.53 am: India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate in coronavirus cases at 7.6%, the health ministry says. “There is also a sharp growth of 10.2% in the number of deaths,” the government adds. “The widening gap between Daily New Cases and Daily New Recoveries reflects that the infection is spreading at a much faster rate than recoveries with consistently growing active cases.”
8.49 am: Streets in Lucknow are empty in view of the Sunday lockdown.
8.47 am: The Delhi Police check the movement of traffic during the weekend curfew in the Capital.
8.43 am: Seven companies manufacturing Remdesivir have slashed prices of the drug. Zydus Cadilla has reduced the medicine’s price from Rs 2,800 to Rs 899.
7.47 am: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claims that more deaths took place in the national Capital on Friday than what the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had reported, reports PTI.
According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16. The North Delhi mayor, however, claims that 193 people had died on that day. “According to cremations and burials performed of Covid-19 victims, the number of fatalities stands at 193,” he alleges.
7.45 am: The Odisha government has stopped innoculation drive in over 1,000 session sites, including in the worst-hit Nuapada district, due to vaccine shortages, reports PTI.
7.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night met top central government officials via video conference to review the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Opposition leaders have criticised him for campaigning in West Bengal despite reports of acute shortages of medical equipment and hospital beds across several states.
Here’s what he told officials at the meeting:
- Utilise the entire national capacity to ramp up vaccine production.
- Ensure additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres.
- Installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be accelerated.
- There is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment of the coronavirus.
- All necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.
- Local administration needs to be proactive and sensitive to concerns of citizens.
- Use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.
A look at developments from Saturday:
- India reported 2,34,692 new cases of coronavirus, setting yet another grim milestone of a highest single-day rise in infections. The toll rose to 1,75,649, with 1,341 more fatalities since Friday.
- Private testing labs in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city are turning away residents, saying they received “orders from the administration to not test”, even as the district reports a surge in coronavirus cases.
- Delhi has about 24,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and was facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen amid the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “The situation is very serious, it is very concerning,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.
- Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday called for a complete lockdown in the city considering the current Covid-19 situation. Hours after her comments, Maharashtra reported 6 67,123 new cases of coronavirus – another record high from the state.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for its “the gross unpreparedness and avoidable adhocism” in foreseeing, evaluating and managing the coronavirus crisis in the country.