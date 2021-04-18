The big news: Bihar, TN impose night curfew as coronavirus cases rise, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Manmohan Singh urged Modi to ramp up India’s vaccination drive, and Rahul Gandhi cancelled his poll rallies in WB due to the Covid crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Several states including UP, Maharashtra, Bengal, TN log highest single-day rise in cases: The Indian Railways will run special trains to supply oxygen to states and Union Territories that are facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply.
- ‘Ramp up vaccinations,’ says Manmohan Singh in suggestions to Modi to tackle coronavirus pandemic: The former prime minister also urged Narendra Modi to give states flexibility in defining categories of frontline workers who can be inoculated.
- Rahul Gandhi cancels election rallies in Bengal amid surge in cases: Meanwhile, Modi had said in Asansol district of the state that he had never seen such a large number of people at a rally, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that it was ‘not right to link elections to surge in cases’.
- BJP leader Fadnavis’s intervention as Mumbai Police query executive about drug stocks sparks debate: BJP leaders said the party had decided to buy remdesivir valued at Rs 4.75 crore and donate it to the state government.
- Modi must resign for mishandling coronavirus crisis, says Mamata Banerjee: She also accused the prime minister of exporting vaccines to other countries to boost his image in the international arena despite the scarcity in India.
- Delhi has less than 100 ICU beds left, situation worsening every moment, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister said that around 25,500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
- China refuses to withdraw troops from Hot Springs, Gogra, say reports: China has reportedly told India that it should be happy with ‘what has been achieved’ during the disengagement process.
- Production of oxygen is being doubled, says health minister: Of the 162 plants that were sanctioned in 2020, the Centre has set up 33, according to the Centre. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, six patients allegedly died due to oxygen shortage.
- Delhi, Odisha, MP ask devotees coming from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to quarantine amid Covid crisis: Devotees returning to Gujarat will have to take an RT-PCR test.
- Five coronavirus patients killed in fire at Raipur hospital: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the patients.