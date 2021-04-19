The equity markets witnessed a massive selloff yet again on Monday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost close to 2.50% each by mid-day as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country, prompting governments to impose fresh restrictions.

At 12.15 pm, the 30-share BSE index was down 1,160.60 points at 47,671.43. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty lost nearly 350 points and plunged under the 14,300-mark.

In morning trade, the Sensex fell by up to 1,470 points to hit the intra-day low of 47,362.71. All sectoral indices, with the exception of the Nifty Pharma, were facing losses. The Nifty Bank (-4.29%) and the Nifty Financial Services (-3.64%) slipped the most.

“The surge in [Covid-19] infections looks uncontrollable right now,” Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Reuters. “The numbers will stabilise but investors are worried about how long it will take and how much stress the medical system will be able to bear.”

Monday was the third consecutive when the Sensex has plunged more than 1,000 points in intra-day trade. Two weeks back, when the country witnessed the single-day rise in coronavirus cases going past the 1 lakh-mark for the first time, the markets had closed with a loss of nearly 900 points. Last Monday, the index shed over 1,700 points at close. The trend has seen investors indulging in selling on the first day as markets open after the weekend and then holding on to the closing levels of Monday.

At 12.40 pm, the rupee too had depreciated by 55 paise to 74.90 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to take its tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll rose to 1,78,769. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fifth consecutive day.

Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am on Monday to prevent the health care system from collapsing as the national Capital continues to record massive jump in coronavirus cases.

