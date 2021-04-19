The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday filed a complaint against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for linking actor Vivekh’s death to the coronavirus vaccine, The Indian Express reported.

Vivekh died on April 17 after suffering a heart attack. The actor was administered his first dose of Covaxin vaccine two days earlier on April 15. His death sparked speculation about whether he had suffered from an adverse reaction of the vaccine. However, the SIMS Hospital in Chennai dismissed the claim, saying his condition was a separate cardiac event and not an adverse reaction of the vaccine.

Khan, who is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as an Independent candidate in Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur constituency, blamed the government for Vivekh’s death. “Don’t compel people to take the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said on April 16. “I have been saying this for the past one year, stop these Covid-19 tests. There should be no news about vaccines. Why are you killing people? Does the government think that no one can question them? He [Vivekh] was fine a day before the vaccine was given to him.”

Khan also claimed that preventive measures taken to control the spread of the virus were of no use. “Making masks compulsory is a foolish act by the government,” he added.

Somu Rajasekaran, BJP’s public welfare schemes campaigning wing state secretary, said Khan’s comments have created panic among the public. “Mansoor has made controversial remarks about actor Vivekh’s death and against the health secretary,” he added. “He further violated SOPs [Standard Operating Procedure] issued by the government by asking people not to wear masks. Hence, we have submitted a complaint against him and urged officials to take strict action against people who are spreading false news.”

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had also said on Sunday that a case would be registered against Khan under the Public Health Act.

Also read:

Tribute: Vivekh’s comedy captured the imagination of the urban youth