The Allahabad High Court on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and imposed a lockdown in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur till April 26, reported Live Law. However, the state government has refused to follow the High Court’s order, reported India Today.

Till Sunday night, Uttar Pradesh reported 30,596 new Covid-19 infections and 129 deaths – the state’s highest one-day jump in cases and fatalities since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Varma rebuked the state government for its lack of response, saying that the medical system may collapse if immediate steps were not taken, according to Bar and Bench. The court also noted that Chief Minister Adityanath was in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and that only certain patients were being prioritised for treatment in the state.

The court also said that if a “popular government has its own political compulsions” in failing to curb public movement then the court could not remain a mere spectator. The health of the public was the priority and any complacency would bring “havoc to people”.

“We can’t shirk away from our constitutional duty to save innocent people from the pandemic which is spreading due to the negligence of a few,” the High Court said, according to Bar and Bench. “In this order if we have not imposed a lockdown it does not mean that we do not believe in it. We are still of the view that if we want to break the chain, a lockdown for a duration of at least two weeks is a must.”

It said that “those in the helm of affairs of governance” were to blamed for the current chaos in the healthcare system, “more so when there is a democracy”.

The court also mentioned that the use of antiviral drug remdesivir seemed to be done at hospitals only “on the recommendation of VIPs”. “We find from the scenario that emerges from the government hospitals that admission of patients to ICUs are largely being done on the recommendation of VIPs,” the court added.

UP government refuses to follow HC order

However, the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government refused to impose the lockdown that the Allahabad High Court ordered, India Today reported.

“Today in the order of the Hon’ble High Court, the spokesman of the UP government has conveyed that the corona[virus] cases have increased in the state and strictness is necessary for the control of the corona[virus],” the state government said. “Along with saving lives, the livelihood of the poor has to be saved. Therefore, there will not be a complete lockdown in the cities.”

The state administration also said that the residents of the state were “shutting down many places willingly”.

The court imposed the following restrictions in the five cities: