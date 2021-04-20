Coronavirus: US advises citizens against travelling to India citing ‘very high level’ of infection
Migrant workers are leaving Delhi after the AAP government imposed a six-day lockdown in the national Capital.
The United States on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India citing a “very high level of Covid-19” in the country. The United Kingdom too, has put India on its travel “red list”.
India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.
The Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age can be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the third phase of India’s inoculation programme, starting from May 1.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.18 crore people and killed over 30.27 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.11 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
India’s count of active cases stands at 20,31,977, while the number of recoveries recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaches 1,31,08,582.
8.41 am: District authority in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore says no permission will be given for weddings till April 30, ANI reports.
“People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30,” says Indore DM Manish Singh. “This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals’ capacity is full now.”
8.38 am: Migrant workers leave national Capital Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a six-day curfew in the city, starting from Monday night, reports ANI.
A look at developments from Monday:
- India reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, another highest single-day rise since pandemic broke out in January 2020, taking the country’s tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll jumped to 1,78,769.
- The Allahabad High Court imposed a lockdown in five Uttar Pradesh cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur till April 26, but the state government refused to follow the order.
- The United Kingdom added India to its travel “red-list” amid concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus.