9.36 am: India records 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rises to 1,80,530. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.

India’s count of active cases stands at 20,31,977, while the number of recoveries recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaches 1,31,08,582.

8.41 am: District authority in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore says no permission will be given for weddings till April 30, ANI reports.

“People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30,” says Indore DM Manish Singh. “This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals’ capacity is full now.”

8.38 am: Migrant workers leave national Capital Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a six-day curfew in the city, starting from Monday night, reports ANI.

8.35 am: The United States has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, citing “very high level of Covid-19” in the country, ANI reports.

“Amid a surge in Covid cases [in India], travellers should avoid all travel to India,” the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement. “Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.”

A look at developments from Monday: