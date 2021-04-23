The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested Mumbai Police officer Sunil Mane in connection with the investigation into the bomb threat outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February, reported PTI. Mane is the third police officer to be arrested in the case. Before him, the agency arrested police officers Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi.

“Mane was called by the National Investigation Agency for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases,” an unidentified NIA official told PTI. Mane will be produced before an NIA court later in the day. The judicial custody of Vaze and Kazi will also end today. They too will be produced before the same court, reported Free Press Journal.

Twenty gelatin sticks were recovered from a black Scorpio found less than two kilometres from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia on February 25. The police had said that the gelatin recovered from the car was the commercial type that is used in mining and construction. On March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

On March 13, the NIA, after taking over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrested Mumbai Police officer Vaze for his alleged links with Hiren. The Mumbai Police suspended Vaze on March 15.

On April 12, the agency arrested Kazi, who is an assistant police inspector and an associate of Vaze. Kazi was suspended a day after his arrest. The NIA has claimed that Kazi helped Vaze acquire fake number plates used for the vehicle that was found outside the Ambani residence on February 25. Kazi has also been accused of helping Vaze get rid of evidence linking him to the case.

The central agency is reportedly also in possession of some CCTV footage, which shows Kazi entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area in Mumbai, and having a conversation with the outlet’s owner. He was also reportedly seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop.