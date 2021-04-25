Hindustani music vocalist Rajan Mishra died on Sunday in Delhi. He was 70.

Mishra was suffering from the coronavirus and had developed heart complications, according to The Indian Express.

“Pandit Rajan Mishraji passed away around 6.30 pm in Delhi’s St Stephen hospital,” the singer’s nephew Amit told PTI. “He had Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15 to 20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack around 5.30 pm.”

Rajan Mishra and his brother Sajan Mishra are the foremost exponents of the Benaras gharana. For decades, both of them have performed for Indian and global audiences. Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2007.

Play

Play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and said Rajan Mishra’s death is a loss to the world of art and music.

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

Here are some of the other tributes:

RIP dear, legendary Pandit Rajan Mishra. Your recitals and alaaps are an indelible part of my childhood and musical upbringing. Thinking so much of your family. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/gwbjyer9bV pic.twitter.com/bA9xwGUlSm — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) April 25, 2021

Saddened to hear of Rajan Mishra’s passing. His music will endure. Here, to console ourselves and to salute his memory, is a wonderful Hamsadhvani from a 1988 concert, sung with his brother Sajan:https://t.co/TbAbfHuV1k — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) April 25, 2021