Bangladesh on Sunday decided to close its border with India for the next two weeks as India’s surge in coronavirus infections grows at the fastest pace in the world, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that travelling through land borders will remain temporarily suspended from Monday 6 am to 6 pm on May 9.

The statement added that citizens of Bangladesh whose visas will expire in less than 15 days can enter the country only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari borders after getting the required permission from missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala. They also need to have a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test report for entry and need to be under quarantine for two weeks.

However, trade via the borders will continue. “The movement of cargo will continue,” said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Vehicles carrying imported goods from India also need to be properly sterilised before entering Bangladesh. Drivers have also been asked to strictly follow the coronavirus guidelines.

India recorded 3,52,991 new coronavirus cases on Monday, breaking its own global record for the fifth consecutive day. The country reported 2,812 new deaths, also its highest daily figure for fatalities. The second wave in India has led to states grappling with shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine doses.

The United Kingdom’s had last week added India to its “red-list” due to concerns about a mutation of the coronavirus detected there. All arrivals from India, except for British or Irish citizens, will be refused entry into the UK. On Sunday, Italy also joined other countries by imposing restrictions on travel from India amid rise in infections.

Canada, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman have also imposed restrictions on flights from India.