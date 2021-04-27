A look at the headlines right now:

If you cannot manage Covid situation, will ask Centre to take over, Delhi HC tells AAP government: The bench asked the Kejriwal government to take over an oxygen refilling plant with immediate effect and served contempt notices to five other refillers.

EC bans victory processions after Assembly election results on May 2: The results for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and Puducherry will be out on May 2.

SC says it cannot be a ‘mute spectator’ during national crisis: It added that the cases being heard by High Courts on management of the coronavirus pandemic will not be restrained. The top court also allowed Vedanta to produce oxygen at Sterlite plant and said the Covid-19 situation is a ‘natural calamity’. Doctors at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital attacked after Covid patient dies without getting ICU bed: A spokesperson said seven to eight hospital staff have been injured in the incident.

‘Not our view of freedom of speech,’ says US on India’s move to take down social media posts on Covid: Twitter has removed 52 tweets on the Centre’s request, while reports suggest that similar orders were given to Facebook and Instagram too.

Haryana, Ladakh announce free coronavirus vaccination for all above 18 years: Meanwhile, a report said Maharashtra, Assam are unlikely to start giving Covid vaccines to adults from May 1. Submit journalist Siddique Kappan’s medical records, SC tells UP government: Kappan’s wife said that her husband, who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 23, was ‘chained like an animal’ to a bed in a Mathura hospital.

Modi is a ‘super spreader’ of coronavirus, says IMA vice president: Dr Navjot Dahiya claimed that the PM did not take any steps to strengthen the health system, and instead held poll rallies and allowed the Kumbh Mela.

India likely to get first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by May-end: Dr Reddy’s, which has the rights to distribute first 10 crores doses of the vaccine, said manufacturing in India will be ramped up in the second quarter.

EU sues AstraZeneca for breach of coronavirus vaccine delivery contract: The pharmaceutical company has denied the allegation and said it will ‘strongly defend’ itself in court.

