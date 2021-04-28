Four patients died on Wednesday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, after a fire broke out at a private hospital, ANI reported. The fire has been brought under control.

The fire broke out around 3.40 am on the first floor of the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra. The hospital did not have any coronavirus patients.

Twenty patients, including six who were in the ICU, were evacuated, according to PTI. Three fire engines and five ambulances were at the hospital.

Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been informed of the accident. He added that the relatives of the deceased would get compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, while those injured will get Rs 1 lakh each.

He said an inquiry will be conducted by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the police.

This accident came just days after 15 coronavirus patients admitted to a hospital in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district died after a fire broke out in the medical facility. All the deceased were in the intensive care unit.

In March, 10 people had died after a fire broke out at a hospital located inside Mumbai’s Dreams Mall. Over 70 coronavirus patients had to be evacuated from the medical facility.