The Centre on Wednesday recorded nearly 1.33 crore registrations for coronavirus vaccination from May 1.

Minutes after the registration opened up for all adults in India at 4 pm on Wednesday, the government’s CoWin portal and the Aarogya Setu app crashed for users across the country. Many complained that the site was not responsive, while others said they were not receiving a one-time password to finish the verification process.

At 4.35 pm, Aarogya Setu, the central government’s contact-tracing app to contain coronavirus, said the CoWin portal was working. “There was a minor glitch at 4 pm that was fixed,” it said. But some social media users flagged that the website and app were still not responsive. Others said that despite completing the registration, they were unable to book a slot for vaccination.

But after these initial glitches, more than 35 lakh people registered in the first hour, Aarogya Setu said in a tweet.

So we close Day 1 with 1.32 Cr Registrations on https://t.co/xWRsgcZ3lD. Kudos to Team CoWin for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!! #LargestVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/DafOrdMfBP — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

So far, there have been a total of 14,80,67,697 registrations on Co-Win. However, a major portion of this, over 9.33 crore, were walk-in registrations. Only 2.91 crore registrations were made online on Co-Win.

The Centre has made it mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years to register themselves on the CoWin portal or the Aarogya Setu app for vaccination. It has said that there will be no facility for walk-in registrations for beneficiaries in this age group.

On April 19, the Narendra Modi government announced a number of changes to India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, including making every adult eligible to get a shot starting May 1. At present, only those over 45 and frontline workers are being vaccinated against the disease.

More than 35 lakhs people registered in the first hour after launch of 18 plus registration on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX. Appointments for 18-44 will be available when State Govts and Private Vaccination Centers schedule sessions. — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

On Wednesday, most users who were able to register themselves for the vaccine could not book a slot for vaccination. All slots were open only for those above 45. Some social media users said they could only view slots around July, but it was not at all available for most people in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam. In Ranchi, some people were able to book a slot sometime in the first two weeks of May, according to The Indian Express.

The newspaper cited a senior government official as saying that the Centre has consciously decided that it would be better to allow registrations now. “As and when states [and] private sector hospitals come on board, they will publish their vacancies on the platform and people will be able to [book an appointment],” the official said.

Those in the age bracket of 18-45 were expected to have to wait to get their shots anyway because India was dealing with shortages for the 45+ bracket even before the new policy was announced, and new supplies are not expected until June or even beyond. Some states announced that they were unlikely to begin vaccinating all adults from May 1 because of the unavailability of vaccines.

Chhattisgarh had ordered 25 lakh vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, the two manufacturers in India who make Covaxin and Covishield. But Bharat Biotech said that it can deliver Covaxin vaccines only by the end of July, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, according to The Indian Express.

“We are capable of vaccinating 3 lakh people a day. If the Centre doesn’t give us the vaccine, then how can we function,” Baghel asked. “We are ready with our road map, we can start even if they inform us a couple of days before May 1.”

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that his state had only around 7 lakh vaccines left though it would require 40 lakh vaccines a week. The state is capable of vaccinating around 8 lakh people a day, but can only do 1 to 2 lakh these days because of the shortages, he said.

Unidentified officials from Maharashtra told The Indian Express that authorities were struggling to arrange for stocks for vaccinating adults up to 44 years of age, which is the largest demographic group in the state.

The Maharashtra government also wrote to the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, but had received no official response till Monday. “Informally, we are in touch with all three manufacturers, including Dr Reddy’s Labs,” a state official told The Indian Express. “But the existing stock seems to have been booked by the Union government.” A third vaccine Sputnik V – developed in Russia and to be imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

In West Bengal, the state promised to help beneficiaries. “It has come to the notice of the Government of West Bengal that about one lakh recipients of the first doses of vaccines are anxiously waiting for their second doses in different private sectors hospitals where they had received the first doses,” the state said.

At least seven states – Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana – witnessed shortage of vaccines earlier this month. The burden is likely to increase with around 60 crore more citizens in the 18-45 age group becoming eligible for the shots in the third phase.

Under the new vaccination policy that will come into effect on May 1, 50% of the shots manufactured will be earmarked for the Centre. This quota will be used to inoculate priority groups who were already eligible for the shots. So, only half of the vaccines manufactured from May 1 will have to be used to accommodate the 60 crore new beneficiaries.

Even if the projected ramped up capacity of manufacturers is taken into account, Serum Institute is expected to produce 10 crore doses of Covishield, Bharat Biotech will churn out one crore doses of Covaxin and Dr Reddy’s will make 40 lakh vials of Sputnik V by the month of June, according to The Times of India.

But this would not cover even the 40 crore people in the priority groups that the government had hoped to cover by August. The figure does not take into account the new beneficiaries.