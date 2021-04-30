Coronavirus: Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies at 91
The Constitutional law expert was India’s attorney general from 1989 to 1990 and then again between 1998 and 2004. He got the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died on Friday morning of the coronavirus infection, PTI reported. He was 91.
He was admitted to a hospital in South Delhi on Saturday after he developed a fever and breathing difficulties.
The Constitutional law expert was India’s attorney general from 1989 to 1990 and then again between 1998 and 2004. He got the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, in 2002.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by Sorabjee’s demise. “Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual,” Modi tweeted. “Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”
President Ram Nath Kovind said India has lost an icon of its legal system. “He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system,” Kovind tweeted. “Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates.”
The Supreme Court on Friday also paid its homage. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna said it was very sad news, reported PTI. “We pray for the gentle soul,” they added.
Several other politicians and members of the legal fraternity expressed their condolences. Here are some reactions: