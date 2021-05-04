Coronavirus: India reports 3.57 lakh new cases, over 3,400 deaths in last 24 hours
The United States Department of Defense said the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday.
India on Tuesday registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the third consecutive day when the daily infection count dropped after crossing the 4-lakh mark. The toll climbed by 3,449 to 2,22,408. The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,47,133.
Delhi on Monday recorded the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in a single day as the toll rose by 448. This was the third day in a row when the city reported over 400 fatalities.
Meanwhile, the situation improved in Mumbai as the city logged 2,624 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest count in over five weeks. As far as the overall state tally is concerned, cases in Maharashtra fell below the 50,000-mark for the first time in 30 days.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.31 crore people across the world and killed over 32.09 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.99 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.50 am: Consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrives in India from the United States, reports ANI.
8.46 am: Indian-American member of the US Congress Raja Krishnamoorthi calls on the Joe Biden administration to send AstraZeneca vaccines to India and other countries.
8.45 am: Flight carrying 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies arrives in India from Kuwait, reports ANI.
8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Indian government refuted reports that claimed that it has not placed any new order for coronavirus vaccines despite the devastating second wave of the pandemic.
- India registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,99,25,604 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
- Delhi High Court asked the Centre to provide details of oxygen concentrators that were stuck at the customs department for clearance.
- Twenty four patients died on Sunday in Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.
- Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said that the pharmaceutical company was in talks with the Indian government for an “expedited approval pathway” for use of its Covid-19 vaccine.