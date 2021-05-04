9.40: India registers 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, shows government data. The toll rises by 3,449 to 2,22,408.

8.50 am: Consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrives in India from the United States, reports ANI.

8.46 am: Indian-American member of the US Congress Raja Krishnamoorthi calls on the Joe Biden administration to send AstraZeneca vaccines to India and other countries.

8.45 am: Flight carrying 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies arrives in India from Kuwait, reports ANI.

8.44 am: United States Department of Defense says the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday, reports ANI.

8.41 am: Mumbai reports lowest number of new cases in over five weeks as the tally goes up by 2,624 in the Maharashtra Capital on Monday, reports NDTV.

8.40 am: Delhi registers highest single-day toll as 448 coronavirus patients die on Monday, reports NDTV.

8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Monday: