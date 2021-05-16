Cyclone Tauktae advanced closer to the the coast of Gujarat on Sunday evening. It is likely to make landfall on Tuesday morning.

At 4.30 pm, the cyclone, which has now intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, was located 490 kilometres south-southeast of the Union Territory of Diu, the India Meteorological Department said.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae

Latest centre position based on Doppler Weather Radar Goa - 16.6N 72.6E at 1630IST

490km south-southeast of Diu pic.twitter.com/tDevwRa0BQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2021

Around 5 pm, the weather department also said that light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind accompanied with light to moderate rain was expected in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod districts over the next three hours.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rains battered Kerala and parts of Maharashtra, while trees were uprooted and power lines were snapped in Goa. Videos and photos on social media show parts of these states affected by the rain and storm.

#WATCH | Rough sea and high tidal waves damage/destroy several houses in Valiyathura, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/NLpqTHr5yy — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

Worrying images coming in of cyclonic weather conditions from Goa. Thoughts with all fellow Goenkars. Stay safe everyone! #CycloneTauktae #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/pslbAEIi0u — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 15, 2021

Cabinet Secretary holds meeting

On Sunday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee on the cyclone, with chief secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Officials of the neighbouring Union Territories and secretaries of various union ministries were also present at the meeting.

Apart from ensuring arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services, Gauba also emphasised on the need to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to them. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Goa to review their preparedness to tackle the cyclone.

In Kerala, two people died on Saturday amid the heavy rain accompanying the storm in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts and 2,000 others were forced to move to 71 camps, The Hindu reported. Four people have died and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka have been destroyed by the cyclone, according to the Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told ANI that coronavirus vaccination is likely to be suspended in the city on Monday due to the cyclone. It will resume from Tuesday.

Over 100 rescue teams are deployed for six states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. The Indian Navy and Air Force is also helping with relief operations.

The cyclone is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva on early morning of May 18, with wind speeds increasing to 175 km per hour during its landfall, according to the weather department. However, several other parts of Gujarat and neighbouring states will also face inclement weather till then.