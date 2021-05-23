The Centre will hold a high-level virtual meeting to discuss the school board and professional course entrance examinations on Sunday.

In a tweet, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that he will attend the meeting along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.

In view of the coronavirus situation, almost all state education boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education have postponed their class 12 examinations, reported NDTV. Similarly, various professional course entrance examinations such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) were also postponed.

The government is likely to take a call on the exams at the meeting, which will also be attended by state education ministers and secretaries. The government is also expected to discuss the CBSE’s proposal for conducting board exams.

The education board has proposed conducting the exam only for major subjects, unidentified officials told The Indian Express. CBSE offers 174 subjects to Class 12 students but only 20 of them are considered major. These include Accountancy, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, English and Economics.

Officials told The Indian Express that the education board has given two options for its proposal to the government. The first option calls for holding the examination for major subjects in the existing format and at designated exam centres. This will require about three months – one month of pre-exam activities and two months for conducting the exams, in addition to declaring results and another 45 days for compartment exams.

Under the second option, the CBSE has proposed holding the exams at schools where the students study. Usually, CBSE students have to appear for examinations at other schools, which are designated exam centres. This will require 45 days.

The second option will be conducted in two phases held two weeks apart, depending on the coronavirus situation across the country, according to The Indian Express. Any student failing to sit for an examination due to the coronavirus infection will get another opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has said that “most teachers, principals and children are of the view to cancel 12th Board Exams”. This came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sought their views regarding conducting the exams.

“The consensus that emerged from all meetings with these key stakeholders was that in the absence of vaccines to children, conducting any kind of examinations will only make our students and teachers more vulnerable to the virus,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday also sought views of parents, teachers and students on the matter.

परेशानियों को और भी बेहतर तरीक़े से रखने में मदद मिलेगी। 2/2 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 23, 2021

Several students want the exams to be cancelled, according to various media reports. Many hashtags regarding the cancellation of exams, such as #saveboardstudents, trended on Twitter this month.

Students say that conducting the exams will put their lives in danger in view of the coronavirus infection ravaging the country. A petition regarding this has been started on change.org that has got more than 6,12,435 signatures as of May 23.