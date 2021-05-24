The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced imposing a three-tier lockdown from Monday till June 8. The decision was taken after a meeting in which it was determined to extend the lockdown imposed in the state by 15 more days, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said that under the three-tier lockdown, the residents are expected to change their social behaviour in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols at the family, ward, village, city and state levels.

At the family level, the chief minister asked residents not to allow outsiders to enter their homes. “If very urgent, people can meet at an open space following social distancing so that the elderly, children and other members of the family remain protected,” he said.

The second stage involves monitoring at the locality and village levels, where not more than five people would be allowed to gather. Under the third level of restrictions, Gehlot said that travel from one city to another or other places will be banned, except for emergency services.

The government has also issued a set of new guidelines for the three-tier lockdown. The government has banned wedding ceremonies till June 30. Gehlot said that residents were allowed to get married at homes or at courts but only 11 people will be permitted there.

The government has also made it mandatory for citizens entering the state to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, done under 72 hours. Gehlot said that citizens who fail to produce the report will be sent to a 15-day quarantine.

Construction activities are allowed during the lockdown to prevent the migration of workers, the chief minister said. The labourers can get a transit pass at the government’s website and special buses will ply for them.

All shops, except dairy and milk kiosks, will remain closed from 12 pm on May 28 till 5 pm on June 1 and then from 12 on June 4 till 5 pm on June 8. Shops of seeds, agricultural equipment, animal feed and grocery stores will be allowed to open from Tuesday to Friday from 6 am to 11 am. Ration shops can remain open daily from 10 am to 4 pm and medical shops 24 hours a day, Gehlot said.

Shopkeepers will be fined Rs 500 if they do not make circles outside their shops for customers to adhere to physical distancing.

The government has also completely ordered closing down religious places as well as coaching centres, schools, libraries and colleges, except medical and nursing colleges.