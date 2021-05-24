The Delhi Police on Monday carried out searches at the offices of Twitter, amid a row over the microblogging site labelling Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet on a “toolkit” allegedly prepared by the Congress as “manipulated media”, ANI reported.

The searches took place at Twitter’s offices in Lado Sarai in south Delhi and Gurugram.

Earlier on Monday, the police had served a notice to Twitter, asking it to clarify its labelling of Patra’s tweet, NDTV reported.

“It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us, on the basis of which they have classified it as such,” the police said, according to the news channel. “This information is relevant to the enquiry.”

While some reports said the police conducted searches at Twitter’s office, NDTV reported that they went there to hand over the notice in person as they found the company’s response to it “ambiguous”. The police added that the visit was “routine”.

Patra had alleged on May 18 that the Congress had created a “toolkit” or campaign material to tarnish the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government in connection with the management of the coronavirus crisis. Several BJP leaders, including the party’s National President JP Nadda, amplified Patra’s tweet.

The Congress complained to Twitter that the document circulated by the BJP was fake. Fact-checking website AltNews also found that the document was created on a fake Congress letterhead.

The party had also asked the Delhi Police commissioner to file a complaint against Patra, Nadda and other BJP leaders on the charges of disseminating forged documents with the intent of creating “communal disharmony and civil unrest”.

On Sunday, the police in Raipur registered a First Information Report against Patra and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh for allegedly forging the letterhead of Congress’ Research Department and printing “false and fabricated” content.