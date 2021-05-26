Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata airport suspends operations till 7.45 pm, landfall expected at noon in Odisha
At 7 am, the cyclone was located at 40 kilometres east of Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha.
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm on Wednesday as a precautionary measure for Cyclone Yaas. The operations at Bhubaneshwar airport were suspended at 11 pm on Monday and will resume at 5 am on Thursday.
Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas was centred about 40 kilometres east of Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha at 7 am. The storm is likely to make landfall between Balasore and Dhamra in Odisha at noon.
7.22 am: Visuals of strong winds gusting in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha:
7.21 am: Two people were electrocuted during a tornado in the West Bengal’s Hooghly district, NDTV reported. The tornado also destroyed 40 houses.
7.20 am: National Disaster Relief Force deploys 52 teams of personnel in Odisha and 45 teams in West Bengal.
7.17 am: The governments of West Bengal and Odisha have evacuated more than 11 lakh people ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Yaas, reports The Indian Express
