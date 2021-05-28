Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not understood the severity of the Covid-19 crisis.

“[The] government and the prime minister have not understood corona[virus] till date,” the Congress leader said during a virtual press conference. “It is not a common disease, it keeps on mutating. The more time you give it, the more dangerous it gets.”

Gandhi said that no one understood the first wave of the pandemic “but the second wave is the prime minister’s responsibility”.

He added: “His stunts, his lies about deaths...The prime minister is an event manager. We do not need events. We need strategies.”

“You have left the door open and have still not shut the door,” Gandhi said, according to NDTV. “You have vaccinated only 3% of the population, leaving the rest open. US has vaccinated half its population. Brazil has vaccinated 8% to 9%. They are not the vaccine capital, we are. We make vaccines.”

Gandhi listed a few measures to bring down coronavirus cases. He said vaccinations, a strategic lockdown and physical distancing are used to control the rising number of infections.

The Congress leader also dismissed the BJP’s allegation against his party on a “toolkit” being propagated to tarnish the central government’s reputation amid the Covid-19 crisis. Gandhi said the claims of the BJP were completely false.

“Many warned the government about the surge in Covid-19 cases,” he said. “This warning was issued continuously. But the government made fun of us. The prime minister even declared victory over the virus.”

He also highlighted that the prime minister was holding rallies for state elections and delivering speeches without masks during a surge of Covid cases in the country.

On April 17, while campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Modi had praised a large crowd at his rally in Purba Bardhaman district’s Asansol city. “Today, in all directions I see huge crowds of people...have witnessed such a rally for the first time,” the prime minister had said. “Today, you have shown your power. The next step is more important – go and vote and take others also.”

Hundreds of thousands of BJP supporters, most of whom did not wear masks, attended the political events, with little regard for physical distancing norms.

The Congress leader, who is a strong critic of the Modi government, on May 22 said that the Centre’s response to the coronavirus crisis, vaccine shortage and high toll is “PMCries”. Gandhi was referring to an event a few days earlier when Modi shed some tears while paying a tribute to those who have died due to the coronavirus.

India’s healthcare infrastructure, which is tackling a surge of Covid-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, has been in shambles as the demand for medical facilities exceeds the supplies.

The country reported 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,75,55,457 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,660 to 31,88,95, while the active caseload stood at 23,43,152.

