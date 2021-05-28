The Delhi Police have claimed in their chargesheet on the January 26 violence in the Capital, which broke out at the Red Fort amid the farmer protests, that it was a “deep-rooted well-orchestrated conspiracy” to hoist the Nishan Sahib and kisan flag, reported The Indian Express on Friday.

The Nishan Sahib is a religious symbol that is seen atop gurudwaras while the other is a flag of a farmers’ union.

The police chargesheet claimed that the violence was planned to “cause embarrassment and humiliation at the national and international level to the people of this country”. The chargesheet also alleged that protestors had a well-coordinated strategy to foil the agreement made between the police and the farmer leaders on the three routes for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

“The very purpose of this conspiracy was hatched/orchestrated in two parts, i.e., firstly visit Red Fort to conquer/get hold of it and secondly to make it a new protest site for farmers protesting against the newly enacted Bill/act,” the chargesheet alleged, according to The Indian Express.

Sixteen accused, including Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, have been named in the Delhi Police chargesheet. On May 17, the chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari and the court has listed the case for Friday for further hearing, reported ANI.

The Delhi Police’s first information report has noted that 1,000 people on 30 to 40 tractors and 150 two-wheelers had forcefully entered the Red Fort. The report also claimed that those who entered the monument clashed with police officers.

Republic Day violence

At least one protestor was killed and over 300 police officers were injured after a section of farmers agitating against the contentious new agriculture laws, took to the streets of Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day, on tractors, horses and on foot to call for the repeal of the new farm laws. Protestors broke through barricades and poured into the city, clashing with police personnel that tried to push them back with tear gas and batons.

One group of protestors forced their way into the Red Fort. A few protestors also climbed a flagstaff and hoisted the Nishan Sahib.

The Delhi Police registered a criminal case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and invoked sedition charges in connection with the violence at Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that the Centre repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies.

They have hunkered down with supplies that they say will last them for months and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met. In January, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the farm laws until further orders.