Coronavirus: India is now producing over 10 times more liquid oxygen, says PM Modi
India recorded 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases and 3,460 deaths on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India’s production of medical oxygen has grown by more than 10 times amid the coronavirus crisis. He addressed the country through his monthly radio programme “Mann ki baat”.
India registered 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 46 days. The country’s toll rose to 3,25,972 as it recorded 3,460 deaths in the last day.
The Centre said that it was against vaccination guidelines for private hospitals to provide inoculation packages in collaboration with hotels. It added that legal action needed to be taken against such institutions.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.97 crore people and killed over 35.29 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
11.56 am: As many as 100 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at a wedding in Telangana, The News Minute reports. Four have died of the infection.
11.52 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Dr Randeep Guleria says India hopes to vaccinate one crore people every day by the end of July, NDTV reports.
11.50 am: The Indian Medical Association’s West Bengal unit files a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for his remarks against modern medicine, PTI reports.
11.46 am: A top Kumbh Mela official claims it is unfair to call the event a Covid-19 “super-spreader”, PTI reports.
Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal claims that only 0.2% of the RT-PCR tests conducted in Haridwar from January 1 till the end of the event in April came back positive.
11.35 am: Modi says that India’s production of medical oxygen has grown by more than 10 times. “In normal times, India used to produce 900 metric tonnes of a day,” he says. “Now, we produce about 9,500 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen every day.”
11.33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi adds that the country is fighting the coronavirus crisis with all its strength.
11.26 am: The prime minister adds that supplying medical oxygen to remote places was a huge challenge in the second wave of Covid-19, but the drivers of cryogenic oxygen tankers worked on war footing and helped saved lakhs of lives.
11.24 am: In his monthly radio programme “Mann ki baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises frontline workers for their efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
11.21 am: The Centre says nearly 12 crore vaccine doses will be available for the month of June.
9.25 am: Pfizer’s vaccine appears to offer protection against the strain of the infection first detected in India but is slightly less effective, AFP reports, citing a study by France’s Pasteur Institute.
9.22 am: The Centre says that it is against vaccination guidelines for private hospitals to provide inoculation packages in collaboration with hotels. It adds that legal action needs to be taken against such institutions.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 2,77,29,247 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 45 days. The toll rose by 3,617 to 3,22,512, while the active cases stood at 22,28,724
- The Centre announced a scheme to help children who have been orphaned because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19
- Kerala decided to allow an early second dose of Covishield for those travelling abroad. The travellers will be allowed to take the second shot within four to six weeks after the first one.
- The government reconstituted the six Empowered Groups of Officers formed to oversee Covid-19 response. There will now be 10 such groups, including separate panels on vaccination and the availability of oxygen. Each group will have 10 to 11 members.
- Vietnam detected a new coronavirus variant with combination of the strains first identified in India and the United Kingdom.