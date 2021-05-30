Here are the top updates from Sunday:

The Centre said on Sunday that nearly 12 crore coronavirus vaccine doses will be available in June for the immunisation drive. The Serum Institute of India also informed the central government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, in June. India registered 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its tally of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 46 days. The country’s toll rose to 3,25,972 as it recorded 3,460 deaths in the last day. The Uttar Pradesh government eased restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active coronavirus cases starting June 1. Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended its lockdown till June 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the production of liquid medical oxygen in India has grown by more than 10 times amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Stan Swamy tested positive for the coronavirus infection after he was moved to a hospital, his friend and colleague Father Joseph Xavier said on Sunday. Delhi reported 946 new cases of the coronavirus – under 1,000 cases – on Sunday for the second day in a row during the massive second wave of the pandemic in India. The Centre on Saturday said that private hospitals cannot provide coronavirus vaccination packages in collaboration with hotels, as it is against the prescribed guidelines. In a letter to the states, the Centre added that legal action should be taken against such institutions. The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Delhi has been extended till June 7. Manufacturing and construction activities, however, will be allowed to resume from Monday with certain protocols. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government was aiming at inoculating the 3.2-crore state population by August 15 if vaccines are available, reported PTI. Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.97 crore people and killed over 35.29 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.