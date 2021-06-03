Coronavirus: India records 1.34 lakh new cases, Centre finalises vaccine deal with Biological-E
The Supreme Court has said that the Centre’s policy of paid vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is ‘arbitrary and irrational’.
India on Thursday recorded 1,34,154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,887. The country’s tally of infections now stands at 2,84,41,986 since the outbreak in January 2020, while the toll has reached 3,37,989, health ministry data showed.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Centre’s policy of paid vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is “arbitrary and irrational”. The court has asked the Modi government to clarify how the Rs 35,000 crore earmarked in the Union Budget for procuring vaccines have been spent so far and why they cannot be used for vaccinating beneficiaries in this age group.
Covid-19 has now infected over 17.10 crore people and killed over 35.61 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
9.25 am: India reports 1,34,154 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,84,41,986. The toll rises by 2,887 to 3,37,989. As many as 2,63,90,584 people have recovered from the infection. India now has 17,13,413 active cases of the coronavirus.
9.15 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson urges Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to not insist on CoWin registration and Aadhaar for those who are homeless and vulnerable, reports The New Indian Express.
9.09 am: The Union government has booked 30 crore doses of Hyderabad-based Biological-E’s coronavirus vaccine, which is undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials, reports NDTV.
The health ministry will make an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the company. This will be the second indigenous vaccine to be used in the country after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
9.05 am: The Indian envoy in the United States is meeting the CEOs of top American companies, particularly from the pharmaceutical sector, to help New Delhi get the necessary medical equipment and drugs to successfully combat the coronavirus crisis, reports PTI.
A look at the developments from Wednesday:
- India recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the outbreak in January 2020 to 2,83,07,832. As many as 3,207 more fatalities, pushed the toll to 3,35,102.
- The Supreme Court said that the Centre’s policy to provide free vaccination for priority groups and replacing it with a paid process for those in the 18-45 age group was “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.
- The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said that the Centre would be responsible for any deaths that occur due to faulty ventilators that the government has provided.
- India may be hit by a third wave of the coronavirus disease, which is just as severe as the second one and could last for 98 days, a report released by the State Bank of India showed.
- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to his counterparts in all the states, seeking their consensus to demand the Centre to procure coronavirus vaccines for them.
- The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all the states in a timely manner, amid shortages of doses in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.