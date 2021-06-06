The administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday released a detailed set of guidelines for easing Covid-19 restrictions from June 7, The Times of India reported.

The guidelines were issued after the Uttar Pradesh government lifted coronavirus-related restrictions in all districts except Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur, ANI reported. Active cases in these four cities are more than 600.

The announcement to ease restrictions came as active cases in UP fell below 20,000 for the first time in two months. The state has registered more than 16.97 lakh coronavirus cases and 21,151 deaths since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone below 20,000 for the first time since its second wave started in April. pic.twitter.com/VTqm2RxBQm — Government of UP (@UPGovt) June 6, 2021

Here’s what’s allowed in Noida from Monday:

Shops and markets can stay open between 7 am and 7 pm. Vegetable markets can operate in open spaces. Vendors can operate while observing Covid-related protocols. Restaurants can offer home delivery services Weddings with 25 people, funerals with 20. 50% attendance in government offices. Industrial units. Only five devotees inside a religious place at a time.

What’s not allowed

Opening of cinema halls, clubs, shopping malls and swimming pools. Schools, colleges and coaching centres. Weekend curfew, beginning 7 pm on Friday, will continue to be enforced.

Several states have begun to cautiously lift restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases gradually reduce. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that malls and markets in the city will resume operation on an odd-even basis of shop numbers from June 7. The Delhi Metro will also function with 50% occupancy, as the positivity rate in the national Capital dipped to 0.53%.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government unveiled a five-level unlock plan based on positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in various districts. In Capital Mumbai, restaurants, salons and spas will operate at 50% occupancy till 4 pm. Shops will also have to be shut by 4 pm. However, local train services will be available only for passengers in medical and essential services.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its lowest one-day rise in two months. The country recorded 2,677 deaths. India’s tally of cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 stood at 2,88,09,339, while the toll rose to 3,46,759.