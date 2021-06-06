Seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, ANI reported.

Suspected militants threw the grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force party at a bus stand in Pulwama’s Tral area, according to the news agency.

Jammu & Kashmir: Seven civilians sustain minor injuries as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF naka party at bus stand in Pulwama's Tral, says CRPF pic.twitter.com/XVEIXZ5yfY — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Those injured in the attack were taken to the sub-district hospital in Tral, according to Kashmir News Observer. One of them was moved to Srinagar for treatment. The rest are reportedly stable.

An unidentified police official told The Kashmir Walla that the pin of the grenade had been recovered from the bus stand. The area was cordoned off and a search was being done, according to ANI.

Another grenade attack had taken place in Tral in January, in which eight civilians were injured. Suspected militants had then too targeted security forces near the bus stand.

More details awaited.