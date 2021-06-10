Coronavirus: India’s daily deaths rise by record 6,148 after Bihar revises its data
The country reported 94,052 new infections, taking the overall caseload to 2,91,83,121.
India on Thursday reported a record rise in deaths from the coronavirus disease over the last 24 hours after the Nitish Kumar government added as many as 3,951 backlog fatalities to Bihar’s toll. Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 6,148, pushing the country’s total fatalities to 3,59,676 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the third consecutive day, India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. With 94,052 new infections, India now has total 2,91,83,121 cases.
The health ministry has asked states not to disclose vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage at public forums, saying that it is a “sensitive information”.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.40 crore people and killed more than 37.49 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
9.55 am: Tamil Nadu leads with 17,321 new infections, followed by Kerala (16,204), Maharashtra (10,989) and Karnataka (10,959).
9.35 am: India reports 94,052 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday morning. The country also reports its highest single day toll – 6,148 – after Bihar revised its fatality count upwards of almost 4,000 deaths.
9.20 am: Two coronavirus patients in Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have been discharged within 12 hours after successful use of monoclonal antibody therapy, reports ANI.
“Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time,” says Dr Pooja Khosla, a senior consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. “It can avoid hospitalisation in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids...”
9.15 am: The finance ministry, in its monthly economic report for May, has suggested operation of 24 hour-vaccination sites, reports The Hindu. It has also made a strong pitch to vaccinate 70 crore people with at least the first dose by September for herd immunity and economic growth.
9.10 am: United States President Joe Biden is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to distribute among other countries, reports AFP. A formal announcement will be made by the president at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week.
9.09 am: The Centre has written to the states and Union Territories, asking them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network, or eVIN system, reports PTI. The health ministry has prohibited states from disclosing vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage at public forums, saying that it is a “sensitive information”.
The eVIN system is implemented in India with the help of the United Nations Development Programme.
“In this regard, please be advised that data and analytics generated by eVIN for inventory and temperature is owned by the Ministry of Health and not to be shared with any other organisation, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry,” says a letter.
A look at the developments from Wednesday:
- India registered 92,596 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,90,89,069 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This was the second day in a row that India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. With 2,219 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,53,528.
- The existing Covid-related restrictions in Karnataka will be relaxed in a graded manner in four or five phases, starting from June 14.
- Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, criticised a recent study that found that its jab produced significantly fewer antibodies than Covishield. The company also said that the phase 3 trial data for Covaxin will be made public in July.
- The Centre said that beneficiaries of the Covid-19 immunisation programme can correct errors on their vaccination certificates. A new option, named “raise an issue”, has been added to the CoWin portal. The app will also show a single blue border if the resident has received only the first dose. A blue shield with double tick will appear on the app of the beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated, 14 days after receiving the second jab.
- In a hearing on a batch of public interest litigations on wider access of vaccines, the Bombay High Court asked the Centre and Maharashtra government to inform citizens about the procedure if they did not possess one of the seven identity cards prescribed for Covid-19 vaccination.