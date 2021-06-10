At least 11 people, including eight children, died late on Wednesday after a residential building collapsed on another structure at a slum in Mumbai’s Malad area, NDTV reported. Seven others were injured in the incident.

Officials said that more people could be trapped under the debris. They said search and rescue operations were underway.

“Total 18 injuries were reported, of which 11 people were brought dead,”a doctor from a hospital in suburban Kandivali told NDTV.

Reports said the building collapsed around 11 pm, following heavy rainfall in the city during the first day of monsoon.

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was also evacuating people from a three-storey structure nearby the residential building as it is in a dilapidated condition.

On Monday, one person was killed and five others injured after the wall of a four-storey building collapsed on the adjoining two-storey house in Bandra.