The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till 6 am on June 21, but eased restrictions in 27 districts including Chennai, The News Minute reported.

Last week, the state government had said complete lockdown will continue in 11 districts –Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai – because of high positivity rate.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its overall caseload to 23.24 lakh since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 378 to 28,906. Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode recorded the highest number of infections.

Here is a list of what is allowed in 27 districts:

Salons, beauty parlours and spas can open at 50% customer capacity and without air conditioning between 6 am and 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, or TASMAC retail liquor shops, can function from 10 am to 5 pm.

Government and municipal parks can open between 6 am and 9 am, but only for physical exercise.

Schools, colleges and universities are allowed to undertake administrative and admission-related activities.

Manufacturing industries involved in exports can function with 50% staff. Other industries can function with 33% of its strength.

Industrial workers can use two-wheelers after e-registration. They must also carry their company identification cards.

The sale and service of home appliances such as refrigerator, grinder and television will be allowed between 9 am and 2 pm.

Here is what is allowed in 11 hotspot districts: