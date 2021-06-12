Here are the updates from Saturday:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that a “mis-classification” of Covid-19 deaths by hospitals and states can go against India’s efforts to form strategies to fight the pandemic. He called for all hospitals and states to do a death audit to ascertain the causes of mortality and measures to bring down the country’s death rate. “Unless we have clear data, we will not be able to develop a strategy to decrease our mortality,” he said. India reported 84,332 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,93,59,155 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the fifth consecutive day, the country recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 4,002 to 3,67,081. The Centre refuted a report that claimed that India’s coronavirus deaths could be “five-to-seven times” more than the official figures. “The unsound analysis of the said article is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence,” the government said. Delhi registered 213 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more fatalities, pushing the case count to 14,30,884 and toll to 24,800. This is the lowest single-day jump since March 9. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the possibility of a third wave hitting the Capital is real and announced steps to increase oxygen supplies. The Madras High Court on Friday observed that there were grievances all over the country that deaths due to the coronavirus disease may not have been appropriately recorded. The immediate concern, the judges said, was that families of those who died cannot get compensation from state and central government unless cause of death is attributed to Covid-19. Mumbai’s civic body on Friday said the city will continue to remain in level-3 category of the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock plan till further orders. French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said it was “absolutely necessary” for the G7 leaders to lift restrictions on the export of vaccine raw materials so that India can increase its production and supply to other countries. United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his administration must “be cautious” as it decides whether to stop all Covid-induced restrictions in England on June 21. The Russian government reported that the country’s count of daily cases has risen by nearly 50% over the past week and more than doubled in the capital Moscow. Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.53 crore people and killed more than 37.86 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.