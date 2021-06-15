Coronavirus: India records 60,471 cases – lowest daily increase since March 31
The United Kingdom has delayed its plans to ease lockdown restrictions by a month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be wise to wait little longer.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.59 am: Less than 0.5% people have signed up for vaccination through Common Service Centres in rural areas so far, The Indian Express reports.
10.56 am: Jharkhand records 151 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, PTI reports. Its tally of infections rises to 3,43,609, while toll is 5,085.
9.53 am: Two major hospitals in Afghanistan have been unable to take in new patients because of a lack of beds amid the third wave of the pandemic, Reuters reports.
9.48 am: The World Health Organization warns that Covid-19 is moving quicker than vaccines, adding that the G7’s promise to share doses with poorer countries is not enough, AFP reports.
“I welcome the announcement that G7 countries will donate 870 million (new) vaccine doses, primarily through Covax,” World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. “This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster. Right now, the virus is moving faster than the global distribution of vaccines.”
The WHO chief adds: “More than 10 thousand people are dying every day... these communities need vaccines, and they need them now, not next year.”
9.47 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1 lakh relief each to families below the poverty line who lost an earning member to Covid-19, PTI reports.
9.44 am: Nearly 73% of the elderly population in India suffered increased abuse during the lockdown in the second wave of Covid-19, a report from the Agewell Foundation shows, according to PTI.
9.42 am: The Covid-19 positivity rate in Jammu falls t0 1%, PTI reports. The city’s recovery rate is 96%.
9.30 am: The total number of Covid-19 tests done in India crosses 38.13 crore.
9.16 am: India records 60,471 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 2,95,70,881 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rises by 2,726 to to 3,77,031. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 31, NDTV reported. The number of active cases stay below 10 lakh for the second day in a row. India now has 9,13,378 active cases.
9.13 am: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalisation due to infection caused by the Delta variant, the Financial Times reports, citing Public Health England.
The Pfizer vaccine found 96% effective in preventing hospitalisation, while AstraZeneca was 92%. effective.
9.09 am: A group of students from Assam urge the Supreme Court to cancel state board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the coronavirus crisis, the Hindustan Times reports.
8.45 am: The Archaeological Society of India says the Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments and sites will reopen on Wednesday. They were closed on April 15 due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
8.40 am: The United Kingdom has delayed its plans to ease lockdown restrictions by a month, Reuters reports.
“I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding that the Delta variant was more infectious and deadlier. “As things stand, and on the evidence that I can see right now. I’m confident that we will not need more than four weeks.”
According to the UK’s plan in February, most social restrictions, including those on restaurants, pubs and nightclubs were expected to be lifted on June 21. They will now be removed on July 19.
8.30 am: Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.62 crore people and killed more than 38.08 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Here are the updates from Monday:
- The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi will start recruitment and clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for children in the age group of 6-12 age group from Tuesday.
- India on Monday reported 70,421 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2,95,10,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,921 to 3,74,305. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. The number of active cases fell below the 10-lakh mark for the first time in more than two months. India now has 9,73,158 active cases.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the lockdown strategy will change after June 16 and restrictions will be imposed region-wise based on the coronavirus situation.
- The Centre told the Bombay High Court that its guidelines at present do not allow a door-to-door drive to vaccinate people against the coronavirus infection.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the extension of coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till July 1 with some relaxations.
- American biotechnology company Novavax announced that its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, showed 100% protection against moderate and severe infections with 90.4% efficacy overall in phase three trials. The news assumes significance for India as the Serum Institute and the Indian Council of Medical Research have collaborated to manufacture Covovax.
- The Central Industrial Security Force took over the security of Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad that produces Covaxin. As many as 64 personnel of the force will secure the company’s office and plant.
- A study published in medical journal, The Lancet, said that citizens infected with Covid-19’s delta variant, which was first detected in India, are more than twice likely to end up in a hospital than with the alpha variant, identified in the United Kingdom, reported Bloomberg. However, the study said that Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s vaccines can protect the delta strain.