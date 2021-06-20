A woman in Bihar was administered two doses of two different coronavirus vaccines in a span of five minutes, India Today reported on Saturday. She was reportedly first given Covishield and then Covaxin.

Officials said that the health condition of the woman, Sunila Devi, has been stable and she is under medical observation. The incident took place on Wednesday in Punpun town of Patna district.

Devi told India Today that she had gone to a Covid-19 vaccination camp at a school in Beldarichak on June 16. The woman said that after she completed her registration, she stood in a queue and was administered the Covishield jab.

The doctors then told her to wait for five minutes in the observation room. As she was waiting, the woman said another nurse administered a shot of Covaxin to her.

“I told her [the nurse] that I had already got one jab, but she said another jab will be given in the same hand,” Devi told India Today.

After getting the jabs, Devi went home and told her family about the incident, reported The New Indian Express. Her family members allegedly created a ruckus at the vaccination centre. Devi has demanded action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the state health department sought an explanation from the two nurses at the vaccination camp – Chanchala Devi and Sunita Kumari. “The two nurses have been issued showcause notices and an explanation has been sought from them for their irresponsible behaviour,” Punpun Block Development Officer Shailesh Kumar Kesari said.