Delhi on Monday recorded 89 coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day infection count this year, reported PTI. With this, the case tally rose to 14,32,381.

This is also the first time since February 16 that the daily infection count dropped below the 100-mark. On that day, Delhi had recorded 94 new cases.

On Monday, the national Capital registered 11 deaths that pushed the toll to 24,925. The positivity rate stood at 0.17%.

The Delhi government has, however, conducted fewer tests every day. On Monday, it conducted 57,128 Covid-19 tests, which is 15,632 less than Sunday’s testing figures of 72,670.

On Saturday, Delhi had conducted 75,687 tests. The city had reported 124 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 135 cases on Saturday.

Delhi reports 89 new #COVID19 cases, 173 recoveries and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases: 1,996

Total recoveries: 14,05,460

Death toll: 24,925 pic.twitter.com/sUFaQPdU4M — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic led to the collapse of the Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure. The city tackled acute shortages of medical equipment and supplies, including medicines, beds and oxygen between April and May.

On April 20, the national Capital had recorded 28,395 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily case count so far since the beginning of the pandemic. Two days later on April 22, the positivity rate was at its peak at 36.2%.

To combat the surge, the Delhi government imposed a lockdown on April 19, which was extended several times. The restrictions began to ease from May 31 with the government allowing resumption of manufacturing and construction activities.

On Sunday, the government allowed bars to open with 50% seating capacity between noon and 10 pm. It also permitted the opening up of public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities.

On June 14, the government had allowed the opening of shops and malls and also permitted the metro and bus services to function with 50% capacity.