Coronavirus: With 42,640 cases, India’s daily count under 50,000 for first time in 3 months
The number of active cases have dropped under 7 lakh.
India reported 42,640 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,77,861. The number of active cases stood at 6,62,251. The country’s toll rose by 1,167 to 3,89,302.
Two labs accused of conducting fake Covid-19 tests during the Kumbh Mela have approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report against them.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.87 crore people and killed more than 38.7 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
10.13: India administers 86.16 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The health ministry claims this is the highest-ever single day vaccination recorded in the world so far.
10.12 am: The country’s Subject Expert Committee is expected to meet on Tuesday to review the Phase 3 data of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, ANI reports citing unnamed government sources.
10.09 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns the country of a “rough winter” ahead, reports PTI. He, however, indicates that lockdown in the country will be lifted on July 19.
“You can never exclude that there will be some new disease, some new horror that we simply haven’t budgeted for or accounted for,” says Johnson, when asked about further lockdowns in future.
10.07 am: Face masks will no longer be compulsory in Italy from June 28, AFP reports, citing the country’s health ministry.
10.05 am: Cases of the “Delta plus” variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, reports the Hindustan Times.
10.01 am: West Bengal Chief Minister says several bodies have floated to the state downstream river Ganga from Uttar Pradesh.
“In Malda, we have spotted quite a few bodies...We performed the last rites of some of them with due respect,” says Banerjee.
Last month, there were several reports of dead bodies, suspected to be of Covid-19 patients being floated in the Ganga or buried on the banks of the river in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
India reports 42,640 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,77,861. Daily cases have dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 91 days, according to NDTV.
The country’s toll rose by 1,167 to 3,89,302.
9.17 am: A total of 16,64,360 Covid-19 tests were conducted in India on Monday, ANI reports, citing Indian Council of Medical Research data.
9.15 am: United States President Joe Biden announces plan for the next tranche of 5.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses it will send to countries in need, reports AFP.
Forty one million (4.1 crore) of the doses will be distributed through the United Nations’ Covax initiative, while the remaining 1.4 crore will be shared with countries the US chooses to prioritise.
9.10 am: Two labs accused of conducting fake Covid-19 tests during the Kumbh Mela approach the Uttarakhand High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report against them, reports the Hindustan Times.
- India reported 53,256 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,35,221. This was India’s lowest daily rise in cases in 88 days. The country’s toll rose by 1,422 to 3,88,135.
- The Union health ministry said over 80 lakh doses had been administered on the first day of the implementation of the new vaccination guidelines.
- Twenty-four districts in Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,97,000 more deaths between July 2020 and March 2021 than in the corresponding period the previous year, Article 14 reported.
- The Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled for a second consecutive year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.