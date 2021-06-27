Five ministers, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party, were inducted into the National Democratic Alliance Cabinet in Puducherry on Sunday, PTI reported.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the five ministers at her official residence, Raj Nivas. This came 50 days after All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy was sworn in as the chief minister of the Union Territory.

A Namassivayam and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar were inducted to the Cabinet from the BJP, while K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga were included from the All India NR Congress.

The Cabinet expansion came after long power sharing talks between the two allies, which also led to difference of opinion on ministerial berths, according to NDTV. The BJP initially wanted the post of the deputy chief minister, but eventually settled with the Assembly Speaker’s post for Embalam R Selvam.

Among the ministers added to the Cabinet on Sunday, Namassivayayam had quit the Congress just before the Assembly elections in April. Meanwhile, Chandira Priyanga will be the first woman minister in Puducherry in more than four decades, NDTV reported.

The All India NR Congress had won 10 of the 30 seats in the Assembly elections to the Union Territory, while the BJP won six seats. The alliance, which also included the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, thus managed to win exactly 16 seats, the majority mark needed to form the government.

Puducherry witnessed a political crisis in the lead up to the elections as President’s rule was imposed in the Union Territory in February after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly.