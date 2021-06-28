The Indian Army on Monday said that two separate “drone activities” were tracked over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area in Jammu at midnight.

“Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing,” Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in an official statement. “Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops.”

Security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress, the statement added.

The drones were spotted a day after the Indian Air Force said that two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had on Sunday said that he suspected that a drone was used to drop explosive material, triggering blasts. However, the Indian Air Force had not confirmed the information.

Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions on Sunday and were under observation. The police arrested two people in connection with the blasts.

