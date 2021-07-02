The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed reports that a drone had been spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 26.

Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has officially taken up the matter with Pakistan. “We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security,” he said.

The security breach at the Indian High Commission took place a day before two blasts at an airbase in Jammu. Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the incident. The police suspect that drones were used to drop explosive material, but the Indian Air Force has not confirmed this.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, a top Army officer, had hinted that Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, could be behind the attack, the Hindustan Times reported.

While responding to queries about the incident on Friday, the Union ministry said an investigation was underway.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on cross-border terrorism,” Bagchi said. “All countries must take credible action against terrorism. In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terror networks and proxies operating from territories under its control.”

Indian security forces have been on alert since the suspected drone attack in Jammu. On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the easy availability of drones had made security challenges more complex, adding that India was preparing to counter the threats.