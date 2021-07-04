A military plane crashed in southern Philippines on Sunday after missing the runway, AP reported.

Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana said at least 40 people had been rescued from the burning wreckage of the aircraft. According to AFP, 85 people were on board.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Sobejana told reporters in capital Manila. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city and crashed on landing on the island of Jolo.

ABS-CBN News posted a picture on Twitter, showing smoke and flames rising from the broken fuselage.

The rescue efforts are underway.

More details are awaited.