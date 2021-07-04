Top 10 coronavirus updates: Haryana extends restrictions till July 12
A look at the biggest Covid-19 developments of the day.
Here are the updates from Sunday:
- The Haryana government extended Covid-19-induced restrictions till July 12, PTI reported. However, it will allow chartered accountancy and Army entrance exams to take place with proper precautions.
- India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,05,45,433. With 955 more deaths, India’s toll rose to 4,02,005. A total of 35,12,21,306 citizens have received their vaccine doses.
- The Delhi government allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday. Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will remain closed.
- Maharashtra reported 9,336 new Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths and 3,378 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai alone accounted for 548 new infections, 24 fatalities and 705 discharges.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for doctors and heath care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The Sikkim government will allow fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the state from July 5 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases, PTI reported.
- Odisha has vaccinated more than 1 crore people with the first shot, PTI reported.
- The United Arab Emirates approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, Reuters reported.
- A Supreme Court judge in Brazil opened a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to allegations of corruption in a health ministry contract to buy 20 million (2 crore) doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.3 crore people and killed more than 39.62 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.