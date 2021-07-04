Here are the updates from Sunday:

The Haryana government extended Covid-19-induced restrictions till July 12, PTI reported. However, it will allow chartered accountancy and Army entrance exams to take place with proper precautions. India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,05,45,433. With 955 more deaths, India’s toll rose to 4,02,005. A total of 35,12,21,306 citizens have received their vaccine doses. The Delhi government allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday. Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will remain closed. Maharashtra reported 9,336 new Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths and 3,378 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai alone accounted for 548 new infections, 24 fatalities and 705 discharges. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for doctors and heath care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sikkim government will allow fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the state from July 5 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases, PTI reported. Odisha has vaccinated more than 1 crore people with the first shot, PTI reported. The United Arab Emirates approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, Reuters reported. A Supreme Court judge in Brazil opened a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to allegations of corruption in a health ministry contract to buy 20 million (2 crore) doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech. Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.3 crore people and killed more than 39.62 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.