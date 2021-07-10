State-owned oil marketing companies on Saturday raised petrol prices by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, PTI reported. This revision takes petrol prices above Rs 100 in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland.

Petrol prices are now above Rs 100 per litre in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Kanker, Jashpur and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh and Kohima in Nagaland.

The price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 in at least 16 states and Union Territories in India. Diesel also costs more than Rs 100 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol costs Rs 100.91 and diesel Rs 89.88 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol rose to Rs 106.93 and and diesel to Rs 97.46 for each litre.

The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, where petrol and diesel cost Rs 112.24 and Rs 103.15 per litre respectively, The Indian Express reported.

This was the 38th hike in fuel prices since May 4. Petrol prices have been increased six times in July while diesel rates have gone up on four occasions.

On May 4, state-owned oil firms ended a 18-day hiatus in rate revision they had observed during Assembly elections to four states and one Union Territory.

The price rise in India on Saturday came even as international benchmark Brent crude prices fell by $1.61 (nearly Rs 112) a barrel, reported the Hindustan Times.

Opposition parties have criticised the Centre over the increase in fuel prices in recent months.

On July 7, Congress workers protested outside the residence of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was then the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Pradhan has now been made the education minister, and Hardeep Singh Puri has taken his place.