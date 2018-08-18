History Remembered

How an Indian Jew helped the Nawab of Sidi rule over the Muslim state of Janjira

When Shalom Bapuji Israel served as prime minister, the tiny state of Janjira off the coast of Maharashtra saw a renaissance.

by 

It has been noted that the Jewish and Muslim communities in India have had the closest ties anywhere in the world. Both use the same nomenclature for many religious terms – namaz for prayers, roza for fasts, masjid/mashid for place of worship and kabristan for cemetery. They even share burial grounds in some places.

While Tipu Sultan, the Muslim ruler of Mysore, commuted the death sentence of a Jewish soldier and pardoned a few other Jews taken captive by his army during one of the Anglo-Mysore Wars, a Jew from India served as the prime minister of the Muslim state of Janjira. Both these may be treated as good examples in the present strife-torn world.

The Janjira fort lies off the coast of Maharashtra.
The Janjira fort lies off the coast of Maharashtra.

From 1891 to 1896, Shalom Bapuji Israel Wargharkar, a Jew, served as as karbhari or prime minister of the tiny Sidi state of Janjira off the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. The ruler of Janjira was Nawab Sidi Ahmed Khan, of Abyssinian origin. Records reveal that the state saw a renaissance during Israel’s karbhariship. He was long remembered and revered after he returned to British service upon completion of his tenure. This equation of a Jew and a Muslim sharing power attests to the high level of integration that Jews achieved in India.

The second example of the good relationship Muslims and Jews shared in India was the case of Samuel Divekar, an employee of the British East India Company, who was captured during the Anglo-Mysore War of 1792-’99. Divekar was due to be executed on Tipu Sultan’s orders. However, according to legend, upon learning that Divekar was a member of the Bene Israel community – referred to in the Quran as the chosen people, and not easily found in India – the king’s mother intervened and had the death sentence revoked. As thanksgiving for his narrow escape, Divekar built the Gate of Mercy synagogue near Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, which lies on a street named after him.

Trade brought Muslims to the Konkan coast long before Mahmud of Ghazni invaded the north in 1000 AD. In his book, History of the Bene Israel of India (1937), HS Kehimkar suggested that the first Jews came to India around 175 BCE when, he assumed, they fled Galilee to escape the oppression of the Greek overlord Antiochus IV Epiphanes.

A more contemporary historian, Benjamin J Israel, believes that they came to India in the fifth or sixth century AD from either South Arabia or Persia.

It is believed that the ship on which they were travelling was blown off course and was wrecked at Navgaon, about 20 miles south of Mumbai. Despite centuries of isolation, the community followed basic Jewish practices like the strict observance of the Sabbath, circumcision of the male child on the eighth day, and Jewish dietary laws. This continued till David Rahabi, a Cochin Jew, discovered them. He was instrumental in reviving Judaism among the Bene Israel, leading to a religious renaissance among the community.

A controversial study in 2002 of the DNA of the Bene Israel – now mainly found in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Ahmedabad – by genetic anthropologist Tudor Parfitt linked them to the direct descendants of the Cohanim, a small group of hereditary priests of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, whose lineage can be traced to Aaron, the brother of the prophet Moses.

One might assume that this community possessed the knowledge of refining oil used for the eternal flame in the synagogue and possibly drew upon it to make a livelihood in India. Combined with their strict observation of the Sabbath, they began to be identified locally as shanwar telis or Saturday oil pressers.

Bene Israeli women in sarees and Indian ornaments.
Bene Israeli women in sarees and Indian ornaments.

There is no record of the language or dress of the Bene Israel when they arrived in India, but they soon adopted Marathi, the local language, and the local dressing style. They became one of the many castes that abounded in the region. Old photographs, however, reveal that the men displayed side locks, which linked them in later studies to Yemenite Jews. As their population grew, they spread throughout the Konkan coast and adopted the local system of the village name as surname, appending kar at the end of the village name. Thus names like Penkar, Ashtamkar, Dandekar, Rajpurkar are commonly found, drawn from the names of the villages of Pen, Ashtam, Danda and Rajapuri respectively. At one time there were as many as 142 such surnames linking them to villages identified in the erstwhile Kolaba, now Raigad district, on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. The Jewish areas here contain simple, unadorned synagogues, prayer halls and cemeteries, many of which are now closed following the migration of many local Jews to Israel after 1948.

A mosque lies near a synagogue at Borlai Habshi, Janjira.
A mosque lies near a synagogue at Borlai Habshi, Janjira.

The Muslim Sidis ruled the kingdoms of Janjira and Sachin, near Surat, till they merged with the Indian Union in 1948, as recorded by Fayeeza Jasdanwala in the book African Elites in India: Habshi Amarat. Both these places are the only examples where a small number of Sub-Saharan Africans ruled over a composite non-African population that included Hindus, Muslims and Jews. The Sidi kingdom of Sachin was created when Balu Miyan, a rebel from Janjira, joined hands in 1790 with the Maratha Peshwa against his brother-in-law Sidi Jauhar in a bid for the throne.

The Nawab and the karbhari

Synagogues, prayer halls, and Jewish cemeteries dot the three-and-a-half talukas that comprised the former state of Janjira. The density of Jewish religious structures within the erstwhile state’s boundaries is similar to that of the rest of the Konkan region, strongly suggesting that a sizeable Jewish population lived under the Sidi rulers.

The practice of peasants enlisting in the ruler’s army is typical the world over and the Bene Israel were no exception. They were a part of Shivaji’s army, as well as the navy of the powerful Angrias and the Sidis.

According to the historian Benjamin J Israel, the clan of Wargharkars is very small and all of them traced their roots to a single family from Warghari village in the state of Janjira. This family gave three karbharis to three different states of the Deccan – Janjira, Akalkot, and Aundh.

Shalom Bapuji Israel, a Wargharkar, studied up to class 10 and joined government service as a clerk in 1872 at a salary of Rs 10 per month. He rose rapidly through the revenue and legal departments, and by 1880 became a deputy collector. By 1888, he was bestowed with the honorary title of Khan Saheb. In 1891, he was appointed karbhari of Janjira state with a rather high salary, where he remained for the next six years.

Shalom Bapuji Israel initiated many far-reaching reforms in Janjira, winning the approval of RA Lamb, an officer of the British civil administration in Kolaba. Eager to please the political agent, Nawab Sidi Ahmed Khan implemented most of the proposed reforms and governance in the state improved, as did productivity of crops and collection of revenue. Communal tensions were firmly reined in and all the communities – Hindus, Muslims and Jews – coexisted peacefully. The Nawab of Janjira and Shalom Bapuji Israel enjoyed the most cordial relations.

The other karbharis

Shalom Bapuji Israel’s third and youngest son, Jacob, joined government service as a clerk in the revenue department in Poona district and quickly rose through the ranks. In 1901, he was appointed karbhari of Aundh during a troubled period for the state. Being a confidante of the political agent, Jacob Bapuji Israel served two terms and saw three chiefs in 10 years. This earned him the dubious distinction of being a “king-maker and king-breaker”. In 1910, he was awarded the title of Khan Bahadur. Shalom Bapuji Israel’s son, Hyam Shalom, did his graduation and distinguished himself in government service. He was appointed karbhari of Akalkot state in 1917 during the reign of Raje Saheb FS Bhosle. He was decorated with an Order of the British Empire in 1938.

The simple unadorned synagogues in the Konkan region strongly suggest that they supported the religious needs of a not-so-wealthy community.

Indian Muslims, including the Sidi nawabs, treated the Jews in their kingdom with respect and tolerance despite their small numbers. The example of the friendship and trust between Shalom Bapuji Israel and Nawab Sidi Ahmed Khan is not an exception but merely the highest point of the relationship between Muslims and Jews. Tipu Sultan’s pardon of the captured Bene Israeli soldier is another example of the esteem Muslims had for the Jews in India.

Dr Anuradha Bhattacharjee is an alumna of the London School of Economics (Economic History) and an ICSSR Fellow. This article is an abridged version of her piece Muslim-Jewish Relations in Sidi Janjira, published in African Communities in Asia and the Mediterranean: Identities between Integration and Conflict.

The article was originally published on Cafe Dissensus.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.