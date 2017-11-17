Urban Gardening

The secret behind nature’s trippy fall colours (and how Indians can get their fix)

Air pollution has turned leaves brown, but the flowers of some plants can still bloom in a variety of different shades at once.

by 
Brunfelsia Pauciflora | Carl Lewis/Flickr [Licensed under CC BY 2.0]

Like many residents of Delhi-National Capital Region, dawn breaks for me with a brisk walk in the neighbourhood park. These days I soldier on with a gas mask. There is grit on my tongue and the leaves of the trees are a uniform shade of dust – nothing dulls a leaf as much as air pollution.

I look at the pictures clicked by a school friend during her morning walks in Canada with a pang of envy mingled with wonder. October-November is the time for the celebrated fall foliage, and the leaves are far from colourless.

It is no wonder that Canada chose the autumnal maple leaf on its flag. The colours look almost too brilliant – crimson, saffron, purple and gold, like an artist’s palette – and the landscape is heightened as though on some hallucinogen.

There is an entire tourist season built around North America’s autumn, with chair lifts for overviews, aerial mapping of the best colours that year, and hiking trails for photographers. It’s encouraging to see tourism inspired by flora, especially linked to seasons such as the ongoing cherry blossom festival in Shillong, or the blue shrub Nilikurinji in the Nilgiris that flowers once in 12 years.

Fall foliage, Canada. Photo credit: Monika Jain
Fall foliage, Canada. Photo credit: Monika Jain

Nostalgia and longing

Something about the tint and palmate shape of the deep red sugar maple leaf evokes a sense of nostalgia for a picturesque Srinagar autumn. It’s been some years since I admired the chinars of Naseem Bagh in the Valley, but walking amongst those impressive giants, beloved of the Emperor Akbar and also the Dogra kings, is an experience that cannot be forgotten. Harud made spectacular by the chinar, more beautiful to some than Sonth or springtime with its almond blossoms and tulips.

However closely the Canadian maple and the Kashmiri chinar leaves resemble each other, their botanical roots are not the same. The chinar belongs to the family Platanus Orientalis or the oriental plane tree that originates in Iran, Turkey and parts of Greece. The seeds of the chinar were brought in carpetbags by Central Asian traders and mystics travelling over land.

Thousands of trees were planted and protected, acquiring massive girth. Supposedly, when the Mughals first entered the Valley they spied an autumnal grove from a distance and asked “Chee nar ast?” or what fire is that? The name stuck. This fire analogy is popular in Kashmir. Sheikh Abdullah’s autobiography draws its title from a quotation by the poet Iqbal, Aatish e Chinar or flame of chinar.

Maple leaves resemble our Kashmiri Chinar, but belong to a different genus. Photo credit: Monika Jain
Maple leaves resemble our Kashmiri Chinar, but belong to a different genus. Photo credit: Monika Jain

Secret life of leaves

Why do the leaves of temperate forests take on such brilliant hues before winter? Nature’s grand shroud of red and gold before all the colours are leached away with the first snowfall, has to do with the relationship between the leaf pigment carotenoid present in deciduous trees such as poplar, maple, ash and the green chlorophyll which masks it.

As days grow shorter towards winter, the green of the chlorophyll is reduced and breaks down, revealing underlying shades of gold, orange and yellow in the carotenoids and xanthophylls. Important in plant metabolism, these also give their colour to vegetables like carrots and corn.

Richer, deeper shades – red, maroon, purple and magenta – are caused by the anthocyanins, which are present in leaves towards the end of summer, and are due to the synthesis of sugars present naturally in the sap. Both day- and night-time temperatures as well as the intensity of natural light are contributory factors in determining the depth of colour. Studies linked to air pollution have shown that high levels of CO2 in the air also impact leaf pigments severely, turning them a muddy shade.

Photo credit: Monika Jain
Photo credit: Monika Jain

Sadly, the chinar has not been planted extensively outside of Kashmir, in other Himalayan hill stations. Shimla has a number of horse chestnut trees as well as the gingko bilboa – both of these turn a pleasing yellow in autumn, but lack the drama of the chinar’s changing foliage.

One large specimen of chinar still survives at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah today, and more could easily be planted along the huge Himalayan swathe of mountain hamlets, several of whose hillsides have become denuded.

Other less ambitious solutions to fight the deforestation of the hills would be to plant large numbers of dogwood trees, which thrive in varied soil conditions and are drought tolerant, like the flame-leaf sumac. Both of these turn scarlet in fall and are covered in blossoms in spring, adding much to the beauty of a landscape.

A century ago, Japan gifted 3,000 cherry trees to Washington DC – the goodwill is renewed each year when the trees in Washington are misted in pink blossoms. Why don’t more countries gift trees to each other?

Leaves of the Red Sumac, a drought resistant tree. Photo credit: Monica Jain
Leaves of the Red Sumac, a drought resistant tree. Photo credit: Monica Jain

Chameleons in the soil

Most urban gardens in India are too hot and cramped to allow for the luxury of temperate plantation. However, if intrigued by colour-changing botanicals, it is possible to introduce shrubs whose flowers change colour with time.

I have several such flowers in my garden and recommend a plant named “Yesterday Today and Tomorrow” or Brunfelsia Pauciflora. As its name indicates, the flowers morph from rich purple to mauve to white over a span of three days, due to the rapid degradation of anthocyanins. As this variegated transformation takes place the shrub has three different shades of flowers at one time. It does best in slightly acidic soil, and has poisonous berries which should not be ingested.

The Hibiscus Mutabilis is quick to mutate and also deepens from snow white to deep pink over a span of 24 hours. It is extremely easy to grow but does attract aphids.

The Quisquisalis Indica or Madhu Malati (both single and double varieties) changes from white to watermelon pink and has a longer time span. Tamil Nadu’s state flower, the summer tuber called Gloriosa Lily is crinkly and exotic; some of its varieties change from lime green to red over the course of flowering. All these colour changes are due to anthocyanins and the PH level present in the flower.

For those in hill stations, the French Hydrangea does not change colour normally but is extremely susceptible to the PH level present in the soil. So if the flowers are blue one year, the bored gardener can change them to pink or mauve the next year, by adding lime to the soil and making it more alkaline.

Madhu Malati, deepens from white to dark pink, single and double both. Author’s garden. Photo credit: Selina Sen
Madhu Malati, deepens from white to dark pink, single and double both. Author’s garden. Photo credit: Selina Sen

Selina Sen is the author of Gardening in Urban India by DK, Random House, Zoon, and A Mirror Greens In Spring.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight

Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.

Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.

Play

In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.

One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.

Play

Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.

It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.

Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.

Play

The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.

Play

The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.

If financial drama is your thing, then block your weekend for Billions. You can catch it on Hotstar Premium, a platform that offers a wide collection of popular and Emmy-winning shows such as Game of Thrones, Modern Family and This Is Us, in addition to live sports coverage, and movies. To subscribe, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.